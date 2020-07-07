HNP Capital LLC Purchases New Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 217.5% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 20.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $501.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $498.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.28. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 84.07 and a beta of 0.63. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $531.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.03 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.13, for a total transaction of $120,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,860.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $877,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,987,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,170 shares of company stock valued at $14,047,103 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MKTX. Raymond James raised shares of MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $440.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays raised shares of MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.00.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

