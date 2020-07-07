HNP Capital LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

GLD stock opened at $167.98 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $131.16 and a twelve month high of $168.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.19.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

