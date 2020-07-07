HNP Capital LLC Sells 12,761 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

HNP Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,761 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 656,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,103,000 after acquiring an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 80,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 230,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 28,230 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Corning from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

GLW opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.82. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.82, a PEG ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.