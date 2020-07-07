HNP Capital LLC Sells 167,172 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HNP Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,172 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $313.45 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.72.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

