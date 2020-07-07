HNP Capital LLC Sells 268 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

HNP Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,754,179,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 637.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,542 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,522,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Mastercard by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $829,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MA shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.85.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $305.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.22.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,704 shares of company stock worth $117,141,215 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

