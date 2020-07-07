HNP Capital LLC Takes $364,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 274.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $145.45 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $180.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.96 and its 200-day moving average is $141.30.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.40.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

