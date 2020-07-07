Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Position Cut by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,222,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572,120 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.24% of Hormel Foods worth $1,316,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 73.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 248.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 916.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

In related news, VP James M. Splinter sold 40,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $1,901,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,695,867.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven J. Lykken sold 10,557 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $502,935.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,774.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,471 shares of company stock worth $5,831,664 in the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HRL opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.