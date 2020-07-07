Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by Axa

Axa raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.06% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at $332,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 76.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 187,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,814,000 after acquiring an additional 81,150 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at $86,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HII opened at $173.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.39. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $147.14 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

In other news, Director Philip M. Bilden acquired 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total value of $611,938.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,338.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,183 shares of company stock worth $800,704. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

