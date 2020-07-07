Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Lifted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 428.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,433,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $709,882,000 after buying an additional 1,162,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $584,662,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,377,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,587,741,000 after purchasing an additional 909,401 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 956.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 706,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,079,000 after purchasing an additional 640,001 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $631,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $584.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.93. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $619.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $569.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $549.86.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $125,532.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 385 shares in the company, valued at $194,879.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.49, for a total transaction of $9,935,145.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,628,018.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,223 shares of company stock valued at $18,611,408 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $561.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $577.83.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

