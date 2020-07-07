Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,913 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63,818 shares in the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $252.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.44. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $258.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

