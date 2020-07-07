iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN) Stake Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000.

Shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF stock opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.08. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.93 and a 1 year high of $58.86.

