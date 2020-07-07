Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Receives $101.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.00.

J has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

In other news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $80,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,038.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of J. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $416,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE J opened at $85.66 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.43.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

