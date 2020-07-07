Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N. A.

Fulton Bank N. A. cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,779 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $526,300,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth $27,743,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 96.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 815,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,287,000 after buying an additional 401,292 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3,178.8% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 357,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 346,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 20.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,672,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,841,000 after buying an additional 285,900 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock opened at $142.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.73 and a 200-day moving average of $138.32. The stock has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.