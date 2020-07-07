Legal & General Group Plc Has $58,000 Stock Position in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) by 89.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in RealReal were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 116,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RealReal alerts:

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 14,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $216,657.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,572,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,725,426.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steve Ming Lo sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $216,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,657,962 shares of company stock worth $20,870,156 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REAL has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.94.

RealReal stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -3.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.26. RealReal Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.81.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.36 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 34.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.41%. RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.80) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RealReal Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL).

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.