Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 582.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $39,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 389,704 shares of company stock valued at $117,141,215. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $305.57 on Tuesday. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $303.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.85.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

