Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 47,578 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $16,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $651,802,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $282,293,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 36.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,196,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711,318 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,342,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $609,987,000 after buying an additional 4,902,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 339.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,350,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $225,060,000 after buying an additional 4,132,981 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MU. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Nomura upped their price target on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Micron Technology stock opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.04. The stock has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,178.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

