Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is NovaPoint Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,691 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.5% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,519,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 38,241 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 16.3% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,112 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Microsoft by 149.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 42,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 25,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 29.6% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 21,229 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.63.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $210.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,564.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

