Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Beacon Wealthcare Inc

Beacon Wealthcare Inc reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.2% of Beacon Wealthcare Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Beacon Wealthcare Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after purchasing an additional 600,041 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after purchasing an additional 879,345 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT stock opened at $210.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $211.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1,564.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.63.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

