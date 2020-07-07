Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Cut by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,586 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 35,668 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.0% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,340,573 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,157,608,000 after acquiring an additional 355,038 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 105,005 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,397,599 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $535,793,000 after purchasing an additional 205,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.63.

Shares of MSFT opened at $210.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $211.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,564.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

