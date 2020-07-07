Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Position Raised by Axa

Axa lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $284,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 74.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after buying an additional 18,464 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 16.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 66.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $242.14 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $243.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $165.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.05%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,447 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.05, for a total value of $447,923.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,652 shares in the company, valued at $26,295,498.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 16,540 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.38, for a total value of $3,992,425.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,196 shares in the company, valued at $248,668,710.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,557 shares of company stock worth $36,369,644. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

