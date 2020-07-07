Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys 2,160 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,615,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $260,400.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $311,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,946 shares of company stock worth $3,769,336. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MXIM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura Securities began coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.02.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

