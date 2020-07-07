Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys 3,360 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 358,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,467,000 after buying an additional 68,148 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 50.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 14.9% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 192,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,294,000 after buying an additional 24,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV opened at $98.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.59 and its 200 day moving average is $106.72. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,252,374.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,133 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,209.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $398,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,996 shares of company stock worth $42,532,359 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.36.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.