Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys 3,690 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 310.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Cintas by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Cintas by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Cintas by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 11,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cintas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,874,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $273.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.47. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $304.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.44.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $250.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.45.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

