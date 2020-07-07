Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Cuts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan trimmed its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,070 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $125.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $139.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

A number of research firms have commented on TROW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.75.

In related news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $411,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 476,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,950,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,719 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

