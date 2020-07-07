Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Decreases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,290 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Retirement Network boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 2,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.79.

Shares of WM stock opened at $105.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.34. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.55%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

