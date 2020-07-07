Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Snap-on by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,034 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Snap-on by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 226,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,689,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $3,866,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Snap-on stock opened at $135.99 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.72 and a twelve month high of $172.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

