Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,440 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 10.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 103.0% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,687 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 91,666 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 143,922 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 10.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 367,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 35,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 106.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 934,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after buying an additional 482,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNPR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.59.

In other news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $542,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNPR opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.87.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.