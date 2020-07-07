Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 112.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 15,670 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average is $47.50. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.05.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $873.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

In related news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $115,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,004.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $482,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,472.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Barrington Research cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

