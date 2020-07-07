Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases 5,560 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $88,354.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.65. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.