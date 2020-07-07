Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Raises Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 424.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABC. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,098 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $311,256.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,533.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $473,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,598 shares of company stock worth $5,167,257. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

ABC opened at $100.72 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $103.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.92.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

