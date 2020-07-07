Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 15,540 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,540 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $79.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.43 and a 200-day moving average of $88.29. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,549 shares of company stock valued at $293,126 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.43.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

