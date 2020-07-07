NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa lessened its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in NCR were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in NCR by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in NCR by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 182,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in NCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,306,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NCR by 470.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 36,392 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.69. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $35.87.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NCR had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NCR shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on NCR from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NCR in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NCR from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

In other NCR news, CAO Beth Potter sold 19,534 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $389,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

