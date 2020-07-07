OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Buys 5,334 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 574.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in SYSCO by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in SYSCO by 238.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 104,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 73,576 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SYSCO by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 57,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in SYSCO by 278.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 460,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 338,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $53.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.89.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank bought 600,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

