OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Accenture by 47.9% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Accenture by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,861 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.5% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 61.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $477,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.44.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $999,925.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,019.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,847 shares of company stock worth $4,939,033 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $217.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.87 and a 200 day moving average of $193.41. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $219.66. The company has a market capitalization of $137.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

