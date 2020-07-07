Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Short Interest Update

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the June 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PII. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Polaris Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Polaris Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Polaris Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Polaris Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PII opened at $95.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.13. Polaris Industries has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Polaris Industries from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

