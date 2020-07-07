PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fulton Bank N. A.

Fulton Bank N. A. reduced its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,544 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,779,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PPL by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,981,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PPL by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,799,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456,351 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of PPL by 27.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,135,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,904,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,790,000 after purchasing an additional 908,858 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PPL opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Corp has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.64.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

Several analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.97.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

