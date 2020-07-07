Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N. A.

Fulton Bank N. A. lessened its position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,817,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Quanta Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,160,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,379,000 after purchasing an additional 160,464 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Quanta Services by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,316,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,117 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,155,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,114,000 after purchasing an additional 552,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,294,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,709,000 after purchasing an additional 47,125 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.08.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $235,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Quanta Services Inc has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $44.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.88.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

