Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Position Raised by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Realty Income worth $15,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 78.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on O shares. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.93.

O stock opened at $60.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2335 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 20 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

