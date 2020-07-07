Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N. A.

Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,623 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,822 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,990.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RF. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.72.

Shares of RF opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Regions Financial Corp has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $17.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

