Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 173,557 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,019,245 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,557 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBVA. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth $31,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth $32,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 68.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth $37,000. 2.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 184.00 and a beta of 1.20. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 7.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

