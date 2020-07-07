Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 29,729 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) by 203.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,729 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF during the first quarter worth $1,757,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PWC opened at $88.81 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Market ETF has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $102.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.26.

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

