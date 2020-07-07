Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 52,606 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,606 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HEZU. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 792,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,170,000 after purchasing an additional 78,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000.

HEZU stock opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a twelve month low of $19.36 and a twelve month high of $33.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06.

