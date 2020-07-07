Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 219.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,514 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 23.9% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,670,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,343,000 after buying an additional 2,253,855 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 258.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,805,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,027 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $36,233,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 231.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 916,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,442,000 after purchasing an additional 640,349 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $17,863,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.57. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $41.49.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.69.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

