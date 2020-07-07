Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 75.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 229,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,657 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 22.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,586,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,367 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,978,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 90.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,800,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,086 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 496.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,260,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,152 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 27.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,356,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,863,000 after acquiring an additional 928,254 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Stephen A. Lasher sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $812,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,108.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WRI opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.36. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.69.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.94 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 67.05% and a return on equity of 17.23%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WRI shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

