Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 13.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 38.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter.

TRHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $146,679.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,282,293.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,040 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,228. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $57.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 1.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $69.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

