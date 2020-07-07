Royal Bank of Canada Buys 6,440 Shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 6.53% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF alerts:

PRN stock opened at $68.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.09. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.67 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

About Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.