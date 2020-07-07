Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 258.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,784 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Crowdstrike were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the first quarter valued at $135,581,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter worth about $130,276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,311,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,680,000 after purchasing an additional 66,026 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,191,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 1,390.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,746,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,963 shares during the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWD stock opened at $106.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.91 and its 200-day moving average is $67.76. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $109.68.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $6,855,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,810,851.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,295,616 shares of company stock worth $920,782,697. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. Oppenheimer began coverage on Crowdstrike in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Macquarie upped their price target on Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.44.

