Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 167.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,373 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.12% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $661,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,813,000. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000.

NYSEARCA:THD opened at $74.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.00. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 52-week low of $45.95 and a 52-week high of $96.30.

