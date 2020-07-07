Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.12% of Power Integrations worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 141.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

In other news, VP Ben Sutherland sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $78,682.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,126.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.63, for a total transaction of $2,132,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,405 shares of company stock worth $7,632,368 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $120.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.94. Power Integrations Inc has a 1-year low of $76.77 and a 1-year high of $122.67.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.74 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.82% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.19%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

