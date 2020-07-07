Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of CubeSmart worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,822,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,297,000 after acquiring an additional 209,244 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CubeSmart by 25.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,626,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,384 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 6.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,999,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,298,000 after acquiring an additional 477,358 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CubeSmart by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,443,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,760,000 after acquiring an additional 162,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CubeSmart by 9.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,137,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,624,000 after acquiring an additional 452,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $36.32.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $164.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 78.11%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

